Randall W. Bonde
February 11, 1962 - August 16, 2019
Randall W. Bonde (Randy), age 57, of Alexander, Iowa, died on Friday, August 16, 2019, at home surrounded by family.
Randy William Bonde was born on February 11, 1962, in Storm Lake, Iowa, the son of Kenneth and Beverly Bonde. He grew up in the Newell area, graduating from Newell-Providence High School in 1981.
On November 6, 1982, Randy was united in marriage to Ann Marie Nieland at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sac City, Iowa. The couple made their home in Alexander, Iowa, where they raised their two daughters, Ashley and Laura Bonde. They continued to live in Alexander their entire married life.
Randy was employed at Eaton Corporation in Belmond, Iowa, for 27 years working as a Journeyman Tool and Die Maker. Following his position at Eaton, Randy was employed at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City, Iowa, as the second year Tool and Die instructor. During his time there, he taught a variety of courses including hydraulics, EMST, and welding. Randy was dedicated and invested in all of his students' lives which led him to be voted Teacher of the Year, twice. Additionally, Randy and his wife Ann started Bonde Tooling and Machining where he enjoyed building machines for a variety of corporations.
Randy was a devoted husband and father who enjoyed spending all of his free time with his family. Their favorite activities included riding dirt bikes, camping and target shooting. In addition to his family, Randy's passion was drag racing. Countless hours were spent racing dragsters at Humboldt County Dragway.
Survivors include his wife Ann Bonde, his two children, Ashley (Reagan) Swisher, and Laura Bonde, along with his five grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Beverly Bonde, his younger brother, David (Julie) Bonde, as well as many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Bonde.
Randy's boundless energy, strength of character, and easy going spirit will be sorely missed.
Per his request, there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund is being set up for Randy. Please send all donations to the NIACC Foundation, 500 College Drive, Mason City, Iowa 50401.
The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton is assisting Randy's family.
