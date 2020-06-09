Randall T. Pickar
December 12, 1954 - June 6, 2020

Randall T. Pickar passed away peacefully in his home with his family around him on June 6, 2020 in St. Ansgar, Iowa. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Osage with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Champion Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Elma, IA.

Randy was born on December 12, 1954 in Riceville, Iowa to Elmer and Anna Mae (Spradling) Pickar.

Randy graduated from Cresco High School in May of 1973, and enlisted into the Navy as a Seabee. He was stationed in Iceland for two years after his “A” school, ultimately completing his four year enlistment with a six month med cruise.

Randy returned to Osage, Iowa and on July 28, 1978, married Jeannie O'Brien in mother's backyard with friends and family in attendance. He worked for Don's DX for a year before taking a job with GoodYear in Mason City, Iowa where he worked for forty-one years until he retired.

Randy belonged to Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Osage and was a member of The American Legion. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, camping, and spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. No matter what he was doing, if he was with his family he was happy.

In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his brother Michael, sister Cathy, and his grandparents.

His is survived by his: wife, Jeannie; daughter, Penny; sons, Christopher (Sommer) and Nicholas (Rachel); grandchildren, Riley (Joshua) Stegman, Bradley, April, Ethan, Becca, Shyann, and Greyson Pickar; brothers, John (Nancy), Kenneth (Diane), Allen (Tammy) and “Pat Huebsch”; sister-in-law, Patricia (Don) Loomer; brothers-in-law, Dennis (Ann) and Daniel (Barb) O'Brien; many nieces, nephews, and good friends.

Champion Funeral Home, 641-732-3706.

To plant a tree in memory of Randall Pickar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

