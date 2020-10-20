Randall “Randy” L. Juhl

December 23, 1952-October 16, 2020

CLEAR LAKE-Randall “Randy” L. Juhl, 67 of Clear Lake passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center after a long battle with health issues.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, IA with Rev. Matthew Muters officiating. Randy will be laid to rest at Pleasant View Cemetery in Thornton.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday October 20, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral chapel.

Memorials may be directed in care of his family to be given in his honor.

Randall LaVerne Juhl was born December 23, 1952 in Mason City, the son of Dallas LuVerne and Carolyn Ann (Maloy) Juhl. Growing up in Mason City, Randy attended Mason City High School, graduating in 1971. Randy was a hard working gentleman with a passion for the open road. For most of his life, he was lucky enough to be a truck driver and worked for McClellans, Lang Distributing, Winnebago, FFM, Umthun and Debrick over the years.