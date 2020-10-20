Randall “Randy” L. Juhl
December 23, 1952-October 16, 2020
CLEAR LAKE-Randall “Randy” L. Juhl, 67 of Clear Lake passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center after a long battle with health issues.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, IA with Rev. Matthew Muters officiating. Randy will be laid to rest at Pleasant View Cemetery in Thornton.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday October 20, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral chapel.
Memorials may be directed in care of his family to be given in his honor.
Randall LaVerne Juhl was born December 23, 1952 in Mason City, the son of Dallas LuVerne and Carolyn Ann (Maloy) Juhl. Growing up in Mason City, Randy attended Mason City High School, graduating in 1971. Randy was a hard working gentleman with a passion for the open road. For most of his life, he was lucky enough to be a truck driver and worked for McClellans, Lang Distributing, Winnebago, FFM, Umthun and Debrick over the years.
Randy had a heart of gold with the kindness to take stray dogs and turn them into family members. He was a giving, compassionate person who always looked out for his family. When his father passed away, he stepped up and watched over his mother and siblings. Most of all, Randy cared for people and enjoyed time spent at a truck stop telling stories and learning other people's tales.
Randy is survived by siblings, Sue (Steven) Okones of Des Moines, James “Duff” (Barbara) Juhl of Mason City, and Dana Juhl of Moutain Top, PA; a brother-in-law, Don Kramer of Fairfield, IA; sister-in-law, Arla Juhl of Mason City, IA; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Lois Kramer; his brothers, Kent and Steve; and his grandparents, Pete and Esther (Walton) Juhl.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 5th Ave N., Clear Lake, IA 50428 (641)357-2193 ColonialChapels.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.