Randal Duane Woods

June 22, 1972 - April 22, 2020

Randal Duane Woods, 47 of Osage, Passed away April 22, 2020, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha surrounded by his family.

Cremation has taken place. Due to the CDC restrictions regarding the coronavirus, the family will hold a public service at a later date.

Randy was born on June 22nd, 1972 in Osage IA, the triplet son of Ivan and YVonne Woods.

He was born with a Congenital Heart Condition and has had multiple surgeries throughout his life. He grew up in St. Ansgar IA where he attended school and was a 1991 graduate.

He was united in marriage to Brandee Neis on October 19th, 1996. They made their home in St. Ansgar and later moved to Osage. Randy was employed by Quality Pork and later Hormel Foods in Austin, MN.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, watching sports, outdoor activities, and spending time with his family, especially with his grandson William. Despite the numerous surgeries and doctor visits, Randy always had a positive outlook on life and kept a smile on his face.