Ramona Rae Neubauer

March 15, 1938-October 21, 2021

MASON CITY-Ramona Rae Neubauer, 83, passed peacefully on Thursday, October 21, 2021, in Mason City, IA.

A Funeral Service will be held 11:00am on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City with Chaplain Art Zewart officiating.

Visitation will be held at 10:00am to 11:00am on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. An open house luncheon will follow the service at the funeral home.

Ramona was born in Hampton on March 15, 1938. In her youth, she loved basketball, waterskiing, roller skating, and civics. Ramona married Marvin “Red” Neubauer on September 10,1953 in Iowa Falls, from this loving union four children were born. The family moved to Mason City in the late 60's, where she attended La James Beauty School and honed her skills on the people she loved.

Monie's life was spent loving her family. Everyone knew they would find comfort in a hug and hot cup of coffee at her house. She was a natural caretaker who loved her people fully, fiercely, and unconditionally. Her love language was baking and cooking. Gifted with strong genes, every single one of her descendants inherited her traffic-stopping good-looks and keen sense of humor. However, the ability to dance was Monie's alone. She could glide across a dance floor or twirl across the kitchen with grace and style. Her home was always filled with music and she knew all the lyrics to all the songs.

Those left to carry on Ramona's Legacy are her children, Sandra Green, Rhonda Neeley, and Monte Neubauer; nine grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews

Ramona is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin “Red” Neubauer; her daughter, Patti Kavaya; her mother, Helen Bohnsack; her siblings, Rosie (Harvey) Polson, Tommy, and Milo Swieter

Ramona was never one to sit idle. “Ho Ho Ho and away we go!”

