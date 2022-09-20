 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ramona Morse

1925-2022

OSAGE-Ramona (Blanck) Morse, 97, of Osage, IA died peacefully August 30, 2022 with her family by her side.

Visitation service will be held Friday, September 23 from 4-6 PM at Champion Funeral Home in Osage. Memorial service will be Saturday, September 24, 10:00 AM at the United Methodist Church in Osage.

Ramona savored life. She "tasted" and enjoyed it completely. She was attentive to those around her whether they be closest friend or stranger. She will be deeply missed by her family and community.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.

Ramona's full obituary can be found at schroederfuneralhomes.com.

www.schroederfuneralhomes.com Champion Funeral Home 641-732-3706

