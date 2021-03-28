Ramona M. Lau-Schmidt

Ramona Martha Lau-Schmidt, the daughter of Henry and Barbara (Marchand) DeWeerdt, was born February 19, 1929 on a farm southeast of Britt. She attended the rural schools of Hancock County and graduated from Ventura High School in 1946. On August 17, 1947 she was united in marriage to Allen Lau in a combined wedding ceremony with her sister, Betty and her husband, Orvin at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner. Ramona and Allen farmed south of Klemme where they raised their three children. After Allen passed away in 1977, she continued to live on the farm and continued her education at NIACC in Mason City. On February 23, 1991 she was married to Marvin Schmidt at Immanuel Reformed United Church of Christ in Klemme. They lived on a farm in Klemme before moving to Ventura. Ramona was employed in various retail stores in the North Iowa area including Damon's Department Store, The Villa, Lundberg's and a jewelry store. In 2014, Ramona and Marvin moved to the Summit House in Britt. She enjoyed her family, living on the farm, collecting teddy bears, reading the Bible and her daily devotions.