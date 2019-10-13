January 22, 1935-October 10, 2019
PLYMOUTH --- Ramona A. McCourt, 84, of Plymouth, passed away Thursday (October 10, 2019) at Manly Specialty Care Center.
A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday (October 18, 2019) at Plymouth United Methodist Church, 508 Carter street, Plymouth, with Rev. Sue Simmons officiating and Rev. Beverly Butler concelebrating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Plymouth.
A Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday (October 17, 2019) at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Ramona (Mona) A. McCourt (nee Buffington) was born January 22, 1935 in Mason City, Iowa. Her parents were Hazel (nee Curtis) and Raymond A. Buffington. They were divorced when she and her siblings were very young. Their grandmother, Eliza Curtis helped raise the children while their mother worked to support them during the Great-Depression. This made for a very close and loving family. During the early years they lived on the same block as their paternal grandparents, Chester and Nettie Buffington and spent many wonderful holidays with aunts, uncles and cousins at the Buffington's home. Mona was blessed with three sisters and one brother and they were very close through the years and spent as much time together as possible.
Mona graduated from Mason City High School in 1953. She worked for United Dairy as a Secretary.
Mona married Dean Charles McCourt on March 12, 1954. Mona left United Dairy when they started having their family. Kathy was born in 1955, Dan 1956, and Patty in 1961.
They only lived three places during their marriage. An apartment on North Federal, duplex on North Monroe and to the acreage South of Plymouth in 1956. Mona remained there until she sold the acreage in August of 2018 and moved to an apartment in Plymouth last October, 2018.
Mona was a stay at home mom while the children were growing up. During the years at home she held many positions in Plymouth community. PTA., Boosters Club, Band Mother's Club, Den Mother, Bible School and Sunday School Teacher, Circle, Sec. Mother's Club, Birthday Club, TOPS, Choir at Church and enjoyed going to her friend Kay's home for the weekly coffee group with all her friends.
Her hobbies at the time were doing yard work, taking care of her family. Also cared for her great aunt, father in-law, her mother and stepfather after they moved to the acreage.
She was a natural care giver and one of her sisters called her "Love In Action". She always saw the good in everybody.
Dean died June 1980 after they enjoyed knowing each other for thirty years and being married for twenty-seven years. They met at the Historic Park Inn when she was fifteen and was a waitress. After Dean died she went to work at the Sheraton as a waitress and worked there from 1980 to 1991 when it closed. She then went to work at the Holiday Inn and worked there until they closed in 2015.
Mona married Don McCourt in January 1982 and he died in September 2004. They enjoyed their time together and had many hobbies. Went camping and fishing in Minnesota, cut firewood and burned it in their house, shop and garage. They had many building projects around the acreage, that kept them busy, and helped their families when they needed a good carpenter.
In later years, Mona enjoyed reading mystery books. Keeping in touch with family on her computer, taking pictures at family events. She was famous for her Christmas Letters.
In 2013, Mona's sister Norma moved from California and took care of her until her passing in November of 2014.
Mona will be greatly missed by her three children, Kathy (Tom) MacPhail of Tuftonboro, NH., Dan (Nancy) McCourt of Plymouth, IA., and Patty (Gary) Reuter of Manly, IA.; 23 grandchildren, Dan (Heidi) McCourt, Keri (Jeff) Luhmann, Lindsay (Jason) Klouse, Kelly Christiansen, Andrew (Megan) MacPhail, Tyler (Casey) Henaman, Kevin (Stephanie) Reuter, Keith (Chelsa) Reuter, Rick Reuter, Kim (Shawn) Boyle, Justin (Jill) Langstraat, Curt Langstraat; 18 great grandchildren, Gabby, Nick, Kobi, Nikki, Nolan, Amelia, Maddox, Jayzek, Caelyn, Cole, Blair, Stevie Marie, Brooklyn, Aeralyn, Lily, Camden, and Avery; one brother, Marlyn (Elma) Buffington; one sister, Marlys Benson; two half-sisters, Wendy Hill and Jennifer Buffington; step children, Judy (Wally) Davies, Don (Doris) McCourt, Roxanne Jackson and her friend Scott, and their children and grandchildren; sister in-law, Betty Miles, many nieces, nephews, cousins, special aunt, Kathryn Lindsay. Her church family, friends from different groups she belonged to throughout the years, neighbors, classmates, former co-workers and customers.
She was especially close to great grandson, Jayzek, as she helped raise him since he was three months old.
She was preceded in death by her parents, paternal and maternal grandparents, stepfather, Gus Boutelle; husband, Dean Charles McCourt; husband, Don McCourt; brother in-law, Cliff Overbeck, Howard Sherer, Curt Schmidt, Bob Benson, Tom McCourt and his friend, Margaret Jackson, brother in-law, Keith (Pauly) McCourt; mother in-law, Anna McCourt; father in-law, Banty (Francis) McCourt; sister, Phyllis Sherer and Norma Schmidt; granddaughter, Rachel Reuter; grandson, Steven Henaman and many aunts, uncles cousins on both sides of the family.
They say she was a people's person and her famous hugs are known to one and all.
May the Lord keep watch between you and me when we are away from each other. Genesis 31:49
