Ralph William Witte
May 8, 1933-July 20, 2021
Ralph was born on May 8, 1933 in Rockwell, Iowa. He served as a sergeant in the Army during the Korean War from 1953-1955. He earned a college degree in Geology and shared his knowledge on many family trips. He worked as a pharmaceutical sales rep for Lederle Laboratories for 35 years. He married his high school sweetheart, Helen, in 1960. He loved to golf, fish, hunt, and travel. Ralph was a long-time member of Abiding Savior Lutheran Church in Brown Deer. Survived by his sibling, Lloyd (Marion); his children Michelle (Dave), Steve (Mary), Doug (Claudia); his 9 grandchildren Jaclyn (Matt), Matt (Amanda), Lauren (Trevor), Ryan, Brianna (Kory), Nick (Kiersten), Alex, Derek (Mary), and Drew and his 3 great-grandchildren Jacob, Brooklyn and Madeline. Preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Mary Witte; his sister Dorothy Hollis; and his loving wife Helen.
Memorial gathering will be held Friday, August 20, 2021 at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield, WI 53005. Visitation at 10 am in the main chapel, Service at 11 am, Luncheon 12pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one of Ralph's favorite charities: Stars and Stripes Honor Flight or other veteran charity of your choosing.
