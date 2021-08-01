Ralph William Witte

Ralph was born on May 8, 1933 in Rockwell, Iowa. He served as a sergeant in the Army during the Korean War from 1953-1955. He earned a college degree in Geology and shared his knowledge on many family trips. He worked as a pharmaceutical sales rep for Lederle Laboratories for 35 years. He married his high school sweetheart, Helen, in 1960. He loved to golf, fish, hunt, and travel. Ralph was a long-time member of Abiding Savior Lutheran Church in Brown Deer. Survived by his sibling, Lloyd (Marion); his children Michelle (Dave), Steve (Mary), Doug (Claudia); his 9 grandchildren Jaclyn (Matt), Matt (Amanda), Lauren (Trevor), Ryan, Brianna (Kory), Nick (Kiersten), Alex, Derek (Mary), and Drew and his 3 great-grandchildren Jacob, Brooklyn and Madeline. Preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Mary Witte; his sister Dorothy Hollis; and his loving wife Helen.