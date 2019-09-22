{{featured_button_text}}
Ralph Preuss

April 27, 1927-September 15, 2019

MASON CITY --- Ralph W. Preuss, 92, of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City. At Ralph's request, there are no services planned. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to: St. James Lutheran Church in Mason City, Trinity Lutheran Church in Watervillle, MN and Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Ralph was born April 27, 1927 to Ferdinand and Ella (nee Ebert) Preuss in Waterville, Minnesota. He married Doris Travis on September 1, 1950. He and Doris made their home in Mason City for many years.

Ralph was an Army veteran and graduated from Drake University. He owned and operated Comfort Incorporated, a Mason City HVAC firm that specialized in commercial and residential heating and cooling.

He and Doris were long-time members of St. James Lutheran Church in Mason City. He was an active member of the Exchange Club in Mason City.

Ralph and Doris were supportive of local arts and museums.

He and Doris enjoyed traveling, making trips to Canada, Europe and Hawaii, in addition to traveling to visit family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Harold, and his wife Doris. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

