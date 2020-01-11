Ralph “Red” Johnson

August 7, 1917 - January 9, 2020

Ralph “Red” Johnson, 102, from Mason City, passed away at the I.O.O.F home Thursday, January 9th, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 3-5 PM on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church of Epiphany Parish with Father Josh Link officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

Ralph was born August 7, 1917 at Goldfield, IA. Ralph was the son of Adolph and Mary (Skellinger) Johnson. The family later moved to Clear Lake, IA.

Red is the second oldest of nine siblings. Red graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1936. After graduation he went to southern California, where he starting working in the painting business. He served in the U.S. Army from 1940-1945, during WWII. He received an honorable discharge. Red was grateful to go on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2012 on his 95th birthday.

