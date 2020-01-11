Ralph “Red” Johnson
August 7, 1917 - January 9, 2020
Ralph “Red” Johnson, 102, from Mason City, passed away at the I.O.O.F home Thursday, January 9th, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 3-5 PM on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church of Epiphany Parish with Father Josh Link officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.
Ralph was born August 7, 1917 at Goldfield, IA. Ralph was the son of Adolph and Mary (Skellinger) Johnson. The family later moved to Clear Lake, IA.
Red is the second oldest of nine siblings. Red graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1936. After graduation he went to southern California, where he starting working in the painting business. He served in the U.S. Army from 1940-1945, during WWII. He received an honorable discharge. Red was grateful to go on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2012 on his 95th birthday.
After his service, he continued in the painting business, living in southern California, Oregon, and Alaska. After twenty years, he moved back to Clear Lake, IA. After working for various painters in Mason City, he started his own business, R.W. Johnson Painting Company. On April 10, 1961 he was married to Mary Gerdes. Later, they had their vows renewed at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City.
He enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing pool, dancing at the Surf Ballroom, gardening, and spending time with his family. Red was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 733 in Mason City, and a former member of the Elks Lodge. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Epiphany Parish.
Red is survived by his step-daughter, Jean Edwards of Mason City, grandchildren Jennifer Edwards, Mason City, Michael (Chris) Edwards, St. Paul, MN, great-grandchildren Desiree and Ariana Edwards, sisters Dorothy Chamberlain, White Bear Lake, MN, Lorrine Michaels, St. Louis, MO, brother Keith (Gigi) Johnson, West Des Moines, IA, sister-in-law Bea Johnson, Mason City, and many nieces and nephews. He is remembered by his many friends at Hy-Vee West, especially Dave.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Mary, infant son Richard Wayne, sisters Adeline and Martha, brothers Kenneth, Calvin, Lincoln, and Richard Johnson.
His family would like to thank his many caregivers for providing such good care to him in his last years, including the staff at MercyOne, Four West, the I.O.O.F. home, and Hospice of North Iowa. Red was a very caring man and will be missed greatly by his family and friends.
Condolences may be directed to the family.
Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676, www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes.
Service information
3:00PM-5:00PM
123 2nd St. SE
Mason City, IA 50401
10:30AM
714 N Adams Ave.
Mason City, IA 50401
