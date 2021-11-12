Ralph O. Diercks

June 21, 1931-October 25, 2021

MASON CITY-Ralph O. Diercks, 90, of Mason City, passed away on October 25, 2021, at Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center. A visitation for Ralph and Virginia will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials in memory of Ralph may be made to the Mason City Noon Lions Club or the Mason City Public Library. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of 5th floor West Mercy One and Heritage Rehab Center for the care and compassion shown to our parents these past few weeks. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Ralph was born on June 21, 1931. He grew up on the family farm outside of Mason City and married his high school sweetheart Virginia L Diercks on August 26, 1951. Ralph and Virginia celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year. Ralph was a member of First United Methodist Church in Mason City. He was a banker for many years in Mason City, Charles City and Clear Lake. Ralph was also a 50+ member of The Lions Club.

He is survived by his children Bruce (JoAnn) Diercks of Carthage, IL, Brian (Shirley) Diercks of Osceola, IA, and Beth (James) Hall of Cedar Rapids, IA; five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. He is also survived by his brother Wayne (Beverly) Diercks of Albert Lea, MN and two nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Doris Diercks. Virginia passed away 8 days before Dad.

Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924,