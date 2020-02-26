Ralph Norris Ausenhus

March 16, 1955 - February 19, 2020

Mason City – Ralph Norris Ausenhus, 64, of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at his home.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, with Rev. Dan Gerrietts officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Ralph was born March 16, 1955, the son of Norris and Viola Mae (Rinden) Ausenhus in Mason City. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1973, and later attended Golden Valley Lutheran College in Golden Valley, MN.

Ralph enjoyed music, farm life with relatives, home improvement and automotive projects. He worked construction earlier in life and later drove a semi-truck and trailer.

Ralph is survived by his brother, Dennis (Deb) Ausenhus of Lakewood Ranch, FL; niece, Meredith (Nate) Smith; nephews, Brant (Rachel) Ausenhus and Alex (Janelle) Ausenhus; great-nieces and great-nephews, Ben, Abby and Mya Ausenhus and Kiley and Brody Smith; aunt, Delores Rinden; and many cousins.