Ralph K. Holst
June 6, 1932 - December 17, 2019
Forest City - Ralph K. Holst, age 87 of Forest City passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa under hospice care surrounded by his wife Lois and family.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 S. Clark St. in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson, Iowa with military honors conducted by the Leland VFW Post #6161.
Visitation will be on Thursday, December 19 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Ralph K. Holst was born on June 6, 1932 in Forest City the son of James and Viva (Osheim) Holst. He attended and graduated from Thompson High School in 1950. Following graduation he worked for area farmers until his enlistment in the U.S. Navy. Ralph served in the Navy from 1951 to 1955.
While on leave from the Navy, Ralph married the love of his life Lois (Finer) Holst on July 21, 1954 and spent the next 65 plus years together. To this union four children were born.
Ralph was baptized as an adult in Lake Mills. He was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Leland before joining Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City where he has been a member for many years. Ralph was a lifetime member of the Leland VFW Post #6161 and a member of the Forest City American Legion Post #121.
After his enlistment, Ralph farmed west of Leland for four years. They then moved to Des Moines where they stayed for five years. During that time, Ralph and his brother Mark Holst went to Ohio to meat cutting school. When they returned from school, the family moved back to the Leland area where Ralph was employed as a meat cutter at area grocery stores. Eventually Ralph opened his own meat locker Holst Frozen Foods in Forest City, which was a successful business until it was destroyed by fire 5 years after opening. Ralph then began his career at Winnebago Industries, working in many areas, was a supervisor and worked in warranty finally retiring after 25 years. After he retired he was bored and still managed to work various jobs to keep busy.
Ralph loved the farm and had many hobbies including buying and selling horses. He also collected horse memorabilia. Ralph liked traveling with Lois, going to Texas in the winter and enjoying several cruises together. He loved and cherished his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids.
Those left to cherish Ralph's memory are his wife of 65 years Lois; their children Mike (Lorna) Holst of Goodell, Janet (Bernie) Scroggins of Fayette, Nancy Toenges (Doug Driscoll) of Bronson, MI, Bryon (Denise) Holst of Forest City, and bonus child Sally (Dennis) Klawitter of Wausau, WI; 17 grandkids; and 6 great-grandkids. He is also survived by three brothers Dean (Priscilla) Holst, Donald Holst, and Gary (Mariann) Holst; a sister-in-law, JoAnn Holst; and many extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Viva Holst; granddaughter Christine Holst; father- and mother-in-law Rudolph and Evelyn Finer; brother Mark Holst; nephew Todd Holst; and sister-in-law Lois J. Holst.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com, 641-592-0221.
