Ralph K. Holst

After his enlistment, Ralph farmed west of Leland for four years. They then moved to Des Moines where they stayed for five years. During that time, Ralph and his brother Mark Holst went to Ohio to meat cutting school. When they returned from school, the family moved back to the Leland area where Ralph was employed as a meat cutter at area grocery stores. Eventually Ralph opened his own meat locker Holst Frozen Foods in Forest City, which was a successful business until it was destroyed by fire 5 years after opening. Ralph then began his career at Winnebago Industries, working in many areas, was a supervisor and worked in warranty finally retiring after 25 years. After he retired he was bored and still managed to work various jobs to keep busy.