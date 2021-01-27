Ralph James Shafer

Ralph loved life and had many interests. His number one interest and top priority was always family. He thoroughly enjoyed dining out with his family as well as weekly Wednesday morning breakfasts with his brothers. On holidays and special occasions, Ralph always gave Dixie a dozen red roses and an exceptionally beautiful card. When selecting her card, he never looked at the price. He said that a price could not be placed on his love for Dixie.

In earlier years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on cars. He was the proud owner of a 1940 chevy and enjoyed taking the family on Sunday rides. Dancing with Dixie was one of Ralph's pleasures. They attended many dances together. Ralph spent hours in his woodworking shop, usually working on a project for a family member.

Ralph was able to fix anything! He had the analytical ability to diagnose the problem, the creative ability to design the fix, and the physical skill to implement the fix which often involved making parts. If Ralph couldn't fix it, it was unfixable!