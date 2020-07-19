Ralph H. Wandrey
(1921-2020)
Ralph H. Wandrey passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020 in Hayden, ID. He was born in Mason City, IA on November 15, 1921, graduated from Mason City High School in 1939 and North Iowa Community College in 1941. He was sworn into the U.S. Army Air Corps on November 20, 1941 and graduated from the Army Air Corps Flying School in August, 1942. He was sent to the South Pacific in December 1942 where he served for 20 months flying 191 combat missions, many as wingman for the American “Ace of Aces,” Richard Bong, and a few with Charles Lindbergh who served briefly as an advisor. Ralph attained the rank of Major and was an “Ace” scoring 6 victories and numerous probables and damaged. While recovering in VA Hospitals from Renal Tuberculosis contracted while in New Guinea, he wrote and published a book, Fighter Pilot, a memoir of his activities during WWII. He was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal honoring American Fighter Aces at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. in May, 2015.
After returning from the war, Ralph was very active in scouting, leading Explorer Post 8 and Scoutmaster of Troops 2 and 116 in Mason City. For years of service he was awarded scouting's Silver Beaver Award and the Lamb Award. He was active in the American Lutheran Church serving in many capacities at St James Lutheran Church in Mason City, then at Spirit of Joy after moving to Cottonwood, AZ. He moved to Hayden, ID his last few years.
Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Verla, in 2002 after 58 years of marriage, and one son, Gary Wandrey of Cape Coral, FL in 2017. He is survived by son, Kurt Wandrey and wife, Diann, of Kerrville, TX, daughter, Connie Shaffer and husband, Cary, of Apollo Beach, FL, daughter-in-law, Mary Wandrey of Cape Coral, FL, 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A graveside service for family and friends with military honors will be at 9:00 a.m. on July 25 at Elmwood Cemetery in Mason City.
