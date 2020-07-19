Ralph H. Wandrey passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020 in Hayden, ID. He was born in Mason City, IA on November 15, 1921, graduated from Mason City High School in 1939 and North Iowa Community College in 1941. He was sworn into the U.S. Army Air Corps on November 20, 1941 and graduated from the Army Air Corps Flying School in August, 1942. He was sent to the South Pacific in December 1942 where he served for 20 months flying 191 combat missions, many as wingman for the American “Ace of Aces,” Richard Bong, and a few with Charles Lindbergh who served briefly as an advisor. Ralph attained the rank of Major and was an “Ace” scoring 6 victories and numerous probables and damaged. While recovering in VA Hospitals from Renal Tuberculosis contracted while in New Guinea, he wrote and published a book, Fighter Pilot, a memoir of his activities during WWII. He was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal honoring American Fighter Aces at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. in May, 2015.