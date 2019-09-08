September 24, 1939-September 6, 2019
MASON CITY --- Ralph H. Askeland, 79, of Mason City, passed away on September 6, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 North Pennsylvania. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Ralph Askeland. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Ralph Harlan Askeland was born on September 24, 1939 to Arthur and Ovedia (Peterson) Askeland in Lake Mills, Iowa.
Ralph graduated from Mason City High School in 1957. He then served in the Navy for two years until he received an honorable discharge in 1959.
He married Katherine (Legler) Askeland in 1960 and together they had 7 children: Carol, Ralph Jr, Connie, Carmen, Duane, Bradley, Kimberly. They were married 18 years. Later he met Ruth Bryant, and they have been together ever since. Ruth had three children from her previous marriage: Steve, Dianne, and the late Mark Bryant.
Ralph worked as a truck driver for many years and looked forward to retirement from Cerro Gordo County in 2005. He often talked about retiring and "sitting in his chair". You could find Ralph watching Gunsmoke and Bonzana daily, as he relaxed in his recliner. Ralph also enjoyed playing pool, bowling, and riding his motorcycle.
Ralph is survived by his partner of 40 years, Ruth Bryant; children, Carol (Pat) Sullivan, Ralph Jr. (Hilda) Askeland, Connie (Steve) Menuey, Carmen Jepsen, Duane (Cindy) Askeland, Bradley Askeland, and Kimberly Askeland; Ruth's children, Dianne Bryant and Steve Bryant; 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, sister, Diane Larson; and many nieces and nephews.
Ralph is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Orin Askeland, sister, Clarine Uhirg; and Ruth's son, Mark Bryant.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
