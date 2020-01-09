Ralph E. Ehlenfeldt

Ralph Edward Ehlenfeldt was born August 29, 1935 near Plainview, MN, the son of Clifford Lavern and Pearl Ruth (Schultz) Ehlenfeldt. Growing up around Plainview, he attended high school in Southwest Minnesota. It was soon after Ralph found his passion in carpentry. For many years Ralph used his talents and hard work on numerous projects, from roofing to remodeling homes. It was later that Ralph met the love of his life, Denise Johnson. The two were married on August 25, 1979 at Denise's parent's farm under the big willow tree. Ralph always said he married Denise so he'd never have to talk again. This treasured union brought Ralph to know the love of Jesus. Together the pair made their home in Rochester, before moving to Kensett, where they have called home for 32 years. Ralph was able to retire in the late 1990's and it was then he found his true passion, gardening. For 15 plus years the Ehlenfeldt house was surrounded by 3 acres of flourishing garden. It was filled with fruits and vegetables because “if you can't eat it, why would you grow it?”. Ralph cherished time spent tending to his crops and accepted nothing but the best. For many years their yield could be found for sale along HWY 65 or at Farmer's Markets around the area. Ralph's love of the outdoors was not confined to the garden. He was an experienced golfer who loved to take trips with his friends to area golf courses. Ralph looked forward to time on the water fishing, whether it was summer or ice fishing on the lake. Plenty of his time was spent in his “Shuck It” Shop, a name earned by the numerous pieces of friend's tools and scraps that found a new home within. Psalm 116:15 “Precious in the sight of the LORD Is the death of His saints.” As Ralph's last breath slipped away, he was carried in the arms of Jesus. When the time comes to take your last breath, do you know where you're going? Ralph knew he was being adorned for his Heavenly home.