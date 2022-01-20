Raleigh King
April 8, 1943-January 17, 2022
MASON CITY-Raleigh King, 78, of Mason City, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 North Pennsylvania Ave, with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. Masks are required while in attendance at church. Visitation will be held from 4-6 PM Friday at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Raleigh was born April 8, 1943 the son of Stanley R. and Lola A. (Moore) King in their home at the top of the sledding hill at East Park in Mason City, IA. He attended Mason City Community Schools and later graduated in the class of 1961. On February 23, 1963 Raleigh was united in marriage to Carolyn Quam at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City, to this union two children were born. In 1980, Raleigh started his own business called Dyna-Kleen.
Raleigh was an avid bowler, over time he bowled a 300, picked up the 7/10 split and was inducted into the Mason City Bowling Association Hall of Fame. He was also known to be a pretty good golfer, scoring a hole in one after many rounds played. Many young people knew Raleigh as “Coach”, he coached Mason City Little League for many years earning several city championships. Raleigh always made time to fish and spend time at the cabin relaxing with family and friends. He was a member of the Lunker Club and he and Carolyn took many fishing trips to Canada with the other members. Raleigh was always up for playing cards and especially enjoyed playing cribbage. He enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Raleigh was most proud of his family, and never passed up an opportunity to brag about any of them. Raleigh loved his wife Carolyn and has missed her dearly.
Raleigh is survived by his children, Steve King, Raleigh (Connie) King, Jr; sisters, Sondra (Larry) Welsh, Wendy (Denny) Edwards; grandchildren, Kayla (Ryan) Carr, Cody (Tori) King, Marcus King, Casey (Heather) King, Nolan Storlie; many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren; and a special friend John Schmall.
Raleigh was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Carolyn; and his dad, Jeroald Rasmussen.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.