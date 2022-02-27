Raeleen Janet Pope, Mundhenke, Burke

September 21, 1934-February 7, 2022

Raeleen Janet Pope, Mundhenke, Burke, nee Burkholder, died Monday February 7, 2022 in Mesa Arizona, following a short illness.

Ms. Burke was born to Raymond E. Burkholder and Eva P. Burkholder nee Gallagher on September 21, 1934, in Mason City, Iowa.

Raeleen was a long-time resident of Watertown, South Dakota. Attending the first Licensed Practical Nursing program to be offered at the then Lake Area Vocational Technical School (now Lake Area Community College), she achieved her dream of becoming a nurse, graduating at the top of her class. She later earned her Registered Nursing degree at Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota while commuting to and from Watertown throughout a long South Dakota winter, coming home only on weekends.

Ms. Burke was an active member of the community of Watertown. She was head of the Central Supply Unit while at Memorial Hospital, then a Surgical Nurse at St. Ann's Hospital until her retirement from nursing. Raeleen remained active and interested in many things following her retirement.

She started Trade A Book, one of the first used bookstores in Watertown. She was a gifted artist: completing commissioned art pieces, becoming a Bob Ross art instructor, and completing many pencil, oil, and watercolor pieces for herself, family, and friends. Raeleen loved photography and spent many hours driving throughout the countryside taking pictures of nature, old barns, and farmsteads, later using those photographs to produce some of the pictures she drew or painted.

Ms. Burke moved to Mesa, Arizona, in 2006. She was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Mesa, giving many volunteer hours in their office until encroaching blindness required her to step down from her duties, although she continued to attend church services.

Raeleen was preceded in death by her parents, and her first husband, James R. Pope.

She is survived by her children, JAnn Pope, Lincoln City, Oregon; William A. Pope, Mesa, Arizona; Dale. J. Pope, White Lake, South Dakota; 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and her second husband Marvin Mundhenke.

Arrangements by family. Courtesy of Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel - www.wightandcomes.com