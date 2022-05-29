Rachel Ann Enright

February 2, 1999-May 25, 2022

GARNER-Rachel Ann Enright, 23, of Garner, IA, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave N, Clear Lake, IA with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating.

Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave N, Clear Lake, IA.

In honor of Rachel who often helped her dad at the Britt food bank, the family asks that donations be made to God's Pantry in Garner, IA or any local food bank.

Rachel was born on February 2, 1999, in Mason City, IA, the daughter of Ed and Janet (Leonard) Enright. Rachel grew up in Britt, until the third grade. The family then moved to Garner where she graduated from Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School in 2017. During High School she played golf and was a part of three Conference Championship teams. She attended the University of Iowa for two years and then transferred to Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines, graduating with Summa Cum Laude honors in December 2020, with a degree in Bachelor of Science Nursing. She went to work for Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.

In her free time she enjoyed fishing with her fiancé, Brennon Harkin, golfing with her dad, and reading for fun. Nursing was her passion, she cared deeply for her patients. Her feline friend Lily is going to miss her company dearly.

Those left to cherish memories of Rachel are her parents, Ed and Janet Enright; the love of her life, fiancé, Brennon Harkin of Boone, IA; brother, John (Kim) Enright of Buffalo Center, IA; and his daughters, Kaitlyn (Jacob) Grobe and Chloe Enright; nieces and nephew, Elizabeth, Hailee, and Tyler Enright; aunts and uncles, Al (Paulette) Enright of Ankeny, IA, Yvonne (Sam) Downs of South Sioux City, NE, Sharleen (Ken) Harris of Milwaukee, WI, Randy (Lisa) Leonard of Spencer, IA, Brad Leonard of Scottsdale, AZ, Denny Leonard of Holstein, IA, and Keith (Francene) Leonard of Holstein, IA; as well as numerous Leonard family cousins and friends.

Rachel is preceded in death by her brother, Mark Enright; paternal and maternal grandparents; and special cousins, Courtney Leonard and Mason Leonard.

For those not able to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel Facebook page at the time of the service.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave N Clear Lake 641-357-2193 ColonialChapels.com