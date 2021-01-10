R. Richard Bartsch

Bartsch left the Midwest to earn his undergraduate, master's, and doctoral degrees at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in an electrical engineering honors program and began his work on fusion, trying to solve the problem of heating plasma to nuclear fusion levels using electron beams.

He took an engineering job in Palo Alto, California at Watkins Johnson Company, an electronics company. In 1975, he and his first wife, Mary, son Eric, and daughter Julie moved to New Mexico to work at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, and settled in White Rock, a bedroom community above the Rio Grande River.

He was at home in the mountains of New Mexico and Colorado where he honed his fly fishing skills in the San Juan river in the summer, skied in the winter, climbed many of the Colorado “14-ers”—peaks higher than 14,000 feet—and tapped his feet at bluegrass festivals. The Southwest's big skies lured him upward: he learned to fly gliders and later taught new pilots, including his son.

His energy research led to collaborations with international scientists including a six-month sabbatical in Japan and, after the fall of the Soviet Union, multiple visits to Los Alamos' sister city in Russia, Sarov.