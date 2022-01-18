 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Priscilla "Cil" Smith Turvold

December 20, 1942-January 2, 2022

FOREST CITY-Priscilla "Cil" Smith Turvold, 79, of Forest City passed away peacefully on January 2, 2022, in Gambrills, MD, surrounded by family.

Her Celebration of Life will take place at 1:00 pm on Monday, 31 January at Severna Park United Methodist Church, 731 Benfield Road, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A virtual option may be made available; please visit priscilla-smith-turvold.forevermissed.com for her on-line memorial and future updates. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family invites donations in Priscilla's name to Severna Park United Methodist Church.

