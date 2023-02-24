Pricilla (Pat) Fingalsen

May 7, 1940-February 15, 2023

Our beloved Pricilla (Pat) Fingalsen passed away at the age of 82 on February 15, 2023, after a long battle with dementia.

Pat was a caring wife, loving mother, and grandmother to her family. She loved to share recipes and cook the best meals for any potluck, family gathering and many of her husband's company training events. Pat also enjoyed many years of good times with dear friends at their summer lake home on Lost Island Lake in Ruthven, IA and winter home in Mesquite, Nevada. She was also known to play a full round of golf by using her putter for every swing. This was a unique talent few could replicate.

She is survived by her husband Chuck of 62 years; children, Dave (Dawn), Cindy (Tom) Johnson; brother Don (Cora) Miller and sister Betty Hegwood. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Katy, Jessica, Nick, Grant, and Haylee along with 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Martha Miller along with her brothers Russ and Charlie.

We are planning a Celebration of Life for this summer in Nora Springs, Iowa.

