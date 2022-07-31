 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Phylliss Darlene (Bitker) Rosendahl

  • 0

Phylliss Darlene (Bitker) Rosendahl

July 28, 2022

MASON CITY-Phylliss Darlene (Bitker) Rosendahl, 89,of Mason City, IA, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Nora Springs Care Center.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30am Saturday August 6, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA, with Pastor Jeni Bohls officiating. Inurnment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Stomp rockets at Astro Camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News