Phylliss Darlene (Bitker) Rosendahl
July 28, 2022
MASON CITY-Phylliss Darlene (Bitker) Rosendahl, 89,of Mason City, IA, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Nora Springs Care Center.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30am Saturday August 6, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA, with Pastor Jeni Bohls officiating. Inurnment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA.
Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.
