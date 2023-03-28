Phyllis Solomon

February 24, 1940-March 25, 2023

Phyllis Solomon, age 83, passed away March 25, 2023.

She was born February 24, 1940, to the Arthur and Ann (Broers) Bartz in Osage, IA. Phyllis retired from AT&T.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Kyle Solomon; siblings, Otto Bartz, Laverna Marion, Roger Bartz, and Harold Bartz.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Wayne (Mary) Solomon Jr. and Tina (Michael) Brandt; sisters-in-law, Beverly Bartz and Gloria Bartz; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, March 31, 2023. Interment is in the Garner Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.