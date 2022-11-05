Phyllis Rae Gruis

Phyllis was born November 20, 1934, in Thornton, IA, daughter of Chris and Eleanor Christensen. At ten years of age her parents divorced. When she was thirteen, she went out on her own and worked her way through school working at cafes and restaurants. She lived in Kanawha for a short time and was homecoming queen as a ninth grader. Phyllis moved back to Thornton and graduated in 1953 from Thornton High School. She worked at Northwestern Bell Telephone in Mason City. Phyllis met and married Lawrence Gruis November 7, 1954. Following their wedding, the couple farmed near Sheffield before moving to a farm in Thornton where they raised their daughter and two sons. She was a homemaker and helped the farm operation. Phyllis had a passion for entertaining and cooking. She graduated from French cooking school and it was always a treat to enjoy a meal she made.