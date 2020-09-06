× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Phyllis Mae Jewell

(1926-2020)

Funeral Services for Phyllis Mae Jewell, 94, of Greene will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the United Methodist Church of Greene with Pastor Joan Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene. Funeral may be viewed later at www.retzfh.com.

Phyllis was born on January 31, 1926, in Greene, Butler County, Iowa, the daughter of Glen and Bertha (Shultz) Starkweather and died at the Valley View Care Center on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She graduated from Greene High School in 1943.

Phyllis provided administrative support for many area businesses, most notably Farmers Co-op Creamery along with other area businesses. She retired from the Butler County Public Health Department.

Phyllis was united in marriage to Donald R. Jewell on April 10, 1946, at the Methodist Parsonage in Greene, Iowa.

Phyllis was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church in Greene and a member of the Dorcas Circle. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.