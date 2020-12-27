Phyllis Jean Oxley

November 18, 1927-December 21, 2020

Phyllis Jean Oxley, 93, of Clear Lake, formerly of Kanawha, died Monday, December 21 at the Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

She was born Friday, November 18th, 1927 in Corwith, Iowa, the daughter of Edward and Elenora (Pettit) Hauptmann. She married Robert “Red” Oxley on January 3, 1948 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Corwith, Iowa. Robert died on October 3, 2005.

Phyllis graduated from Corwith High School with the class of 1945 and continued her education at La James Beauty School, graduating in 1946. She then became employed with R-dells Beauty Shop in Corwith, Iowa and most recently worked as a librarian at the Corwith Public Library for 37 years, retiring in 2006.

She farmed with her husband, Robert, for many years in the Corwith area. They moved to Kanawha, Iowa in 1996. She enjoyed caring for her children, cooking, walking, fishing, playing cards, eating out with her friends and loved flowers. Reading was an absolute passion of hers! Phyllis was a long-time member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Corwith until the parishes closing, she then joined St. Johns Catholic Church in Clarion, Iowa.