HAMPTON-Phyllis J. Wirtz, 91, of Hampton passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at Franklin Country View Nursing Facility in Hampton, where she lived for the past seven years.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Hampton. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in the Hampton Cemetery. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Hampton is caring for Phyllis and her family.