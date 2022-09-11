Phyllis I. (Fenton) Dickinson

July 9, 1927-September 6, 2022

WATERLOO-Phyllis I. (Fenton) Dickinson, 95, of Waterloo, formerly of Mason City and Sioux City, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center from complications of a hip fracture.

She was born July 9, 1927, in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, daughter of Wendell A. and Lorna (Mullen) Fenton. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1945, then obtained her bachelor's degree from Iowa State Teacher's College (UNI). She married Merle Dickinson June 12, 1949, in Waterloo, before ultimately residing in Mason City. They enjoyed making music together throughout their 64 years of marriage in Mason City, Sioux City, and Waterloo. He preceded her in death October 31, 2013.

Phyllis taught hundreds of students as a K-12 music educator in Nora Springs for eight years.

She is survived by three daughters, Lynn (Gary) Kloberdanz, Dawn Pegis, both of Waterloo, and Jan (Duane) Hendrickson, Medina, MN; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Darlene (Fenton) Luedtke of Cary, NC.

She was preceded in death by her husband; grandson, David Hendrickson; and a son-in-law, Jonathan Pegis.

Services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 12, at Waterloo First United Methodist Church. Committal services 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City. Visitation from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, September 11, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the church or Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com for more. Locke Funeral Home, 1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, 319-233-6138.