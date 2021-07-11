Phyllis Fay Masiker

March 23, 1941-July 7, 2021

MASON CITY-Phyllis Fay Masiker, of Mason City, formerly of Hampton, IA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, July 7, 2021 at Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center. Her funeral will be held Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th St. SE, Mason City, IA, at 11 am with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9 am to 11 am on Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield, IA. Memorials may be directed to the family of Phyllis Masiker. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Phyllis was born on March 23, 1941 in Sheffield, Iowa to parents Emery Merle Knapp and Helen (Halma) Knapp. She graduated from Sheffield High School, attended nursing school in Mason City, and worked as a LPN at Mercy Hospital for several years. Then Phyllis met David R. Masiker early in 1962, and after a whirlwind romance, they married on October 14, 1962, sharing a 40-year love affair until David's passing in 2003. She operated an in-home day care service for many years, sharing her love with many children.