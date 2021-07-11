Phyllis Fay Masiker
March 23, 1941-July 7, 2021
MASON CITY-Phyllis Fay Masiker, of Mason City, formerly of Hampton, IA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, July 7, 2021 at Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center. Her funeral will be held Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th St. SE, Mason City, IA, at 11 am with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9 am to 11 am on Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield, IA. Memorials may be directed to the family of Phyllis Masiker. Online condolences may be left for the family at
Phyllis was born on March 23, 1941 in Sheffield, Iowa to parents Emery Merle Knapp and Helen (Halma) Knapp. She graduated from Sheffield High School, attended nursing school in Mason City, and worked as a LPN at Mercy Hospital for several years. Then Phyllis met David R. Masiker early in 1962, and after a whirlwind romance, they married on October 14, 1962, sharing a 40-year love affair until David's passing in 2003. She operated an in-home day care service for many years, sharing her love with many children.
Many of her fondest memories included spending time with friends, playing cards and trading stories. Yet Phyllis was happiest spending time with Dave, her children and grandchildren, playing games, fishing, taking long walks, working in the garden, going on picnics, and vacationing at Clear Lake. Phyllis's unwavering belief in Jesus led her to a strong involvement in church activities, including teaching Sunday School and Bible School, playing piano or accordion for services, working at summer bible camps, and attending Bible study. She moved into Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center in 2014, where she made many new friends, loved to make crafts, color and give away beautiful pictures, play bingo, and gossip. Phyllis will always be remembered as having a feisty, can-do spirit, as a lively conversationalist, and generous with her time and love.
Phyllis will always be remembered by her daughter Sherri (Michael) Fitzgerald, her son, Michael (Tammy) Masiker, and five grandchildren, including Madison (Brandon) Fitzgerald-Russell, Anthony Fitzgerald, Amanda (Freeman) Pigeon, Taylor (Tyler) Crow, Hailey Masiker, plus five
great-grandchildren. Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband David, her parents, her brother Dennis, and son David.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924,
