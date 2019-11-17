June 24, 1927-November 10, 2019
MASON CITY --- Phyllis F. Murphy, 92, a lifetime resident of Mason City, died Sunday, November 10, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 119 South Georgia. Interment will be held at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Humane Society of North Iowa, Music Man Square, First United Methodist Church, or the Kinney Pioneer Museum. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Phyllis was a kind, compassionate, gentle natured woman whose greatest pleasure was found in family, music, and enhancing the lives of others.
She was born in Mason City, Iowa on June 24, 1927 to Anton (Tony) Zemanek and Julia Huzl. Phyllis began her musical studies on the violin and continued playing through high school. At twelve years old she began studying piano which would become her lifetime profession for seventy-two years. After high school, Phyllis attended Mason City Junior College and graduated in 1945 receiving an AA degree. In 1947 she began teaching at Swingen Piano Studio owned by her teacher, Ruth Swingen Brose. Phyllis became owner of Swingen Piano Studio about 1966. Throughout the years, Phyllis did additional course work at UNI and Drake University. During an average week, Phyllis taught 70-80 students. At the time of her death she was still teaching one day per week.
Phyllis met the love of her life, David Mcgregor Murphy, and after a seven year courtship, was married July 16, 1958. Phyllis and David had a happy life together lasting 41 years until his death.
You have free articles remaining.
Mason City has been greatly enriched by the kindness and generosity of Phyllis Murphy and her late husband, David. Since David's death in 1999, Phyllis has continued her generous support of a multitude of amenities too numerous to mention.
Phyllis is president of the David and Phyllis Murphy Charitable Foundation, a Lifetime Member of the Kinney Pioneer Museum, a Member of First United Methodist Church, a Past Member of the Mason City Foundation Board and Music Teachers of North Iowa.
Phyllis is survived by three cousins: Jim (Cathy) Huzl, Charlotte, NC, Marjorie Boelman, Placentia, CA, Rose Mary Zemanek, Davenport, IA; and longtime friend and caregiver, Sherry Zuke.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, David Murphy; parents, Anton (Tony) Zemanek and Julia Huzl; grandparents, Frank Huzl and Frances Jecmen; infant brother, Anton Zemanek, Jr.; uncle, Frank Huzl; aunt, Helen Huzl; and cousin, Jack (Linda) Huzl.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.