Phyllis E. Runge

December 24, 1921 - November 22, 2019
Phyllis Eileen Runge, 97, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Friday November 22, 2019 at the Nora Springs Care Center.
A funeral service will be held 2:30pm Tuesday November 26, 2019 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 101 N Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs, IA 50458. Family will greet guests one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will take place at Park Cemetery in Nora Springs.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Monday, November 25, 2019 at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N Hawkeye, Nora Springs, IA 50458.
Phyllis was born on December 24, 1921 in Dougherty, Iowa to Leslie and Grace (Kahuda) Barnhart. Phyllis was a graduate of Greene High School class of 1939.
On January 28, 1956, Phyllis married Virgil Runge at the First Presbyterian Church in Greene, IA, to this union they were blessed with two sons, Mark and Steven.
Phyllis was a lover of fishing, quilting, knitting, baking, and gardening. Both Phyllis and Virgil were known to have “green thumbs”; they could turn a stick into a tree. Many of Phyllis's summers were spent at the resort in Madison Lake, fishing and helping wherever she could.
Above all Phyllis was known for her warm and caring spirit. Her family will always remember her for being someone who gave unconditional love.
Those left to remember Phyllis are her children, Mark (Kelly) Runge and Steve Runge; grandchildren, Max Runge, Marie (Nick) Morud, Alicia Runge, Kayla Runge, Stephanie Runge; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Kelsey, Victoria, Vincent, Chandler, and Charlee; sister, Elaine (Don) Neely; as well as many nieces, nephews and close friends.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Virgil; parents; three sisters, Thelma Barney, Imogene Parks, Kathleen Walston; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dean Walston, Meryln Parks, Charles Barney, Evelyn Weaverling, Arlene Klinetop, Vivian Gallup, Hazel Wirtjes; and daughter-in-law Trudy Runge.
Sheckler Colonial Chapel 114 N Hawkeye Nora Springs. 641-749-2210. ColonialChapels.com
