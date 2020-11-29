Phyllis E. (Alphs) Bellard

June 22, 1936-November 23, 2020

Phyllis Elaine (Alphs) Bellard of Mason City, IA passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020. A Celebration of Life and graveside service will be held in June of 2021.

Phyllis was born on June 22, 1936 to Fred and Pearl (Willert) Alphs in Buffalo Center, IA. She graduated from Rake High School in May of 1953. She then moved to Opelousas, LA where she met the love of her life, Stanley Bellard and they married on January 24 1955. Together they had two children Larry James and Carole Jean.

Phyllis had various jobs over the years, retiring from Sears & Roebuck in 1996 after over 35 years of service. She was then able to travel, the most memorable places to her were Hawaii, Maine, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana and last but not least, Graceland. She loved visits from her grandchildren and each summer was made special by the family time she spent in Rudd, IA.