Phyllis D. Kern

July 9, 1935-December 24, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Phyllis D. Kern, 87, of Clear Lake passed away peacefully on December 24, 2022 in Clear Lake. As the bone chilling temperatures and the storm pummeled outside, she was able to spend her final days in comfort and warmth, surrounded by her daughters “Her Girls”; a time they will treasure forever.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Thursday (December 29, 2022) at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S. Clear Lake, with Rev. Josh Link, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Garner.

Visitation will be held 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Wednesday (December 28) at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. The Rosary will be recited at 4:30 pm on Wednesday. Visitation will resume one hour prior to Phyllis' Mass at the church on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, please practice a kind gesture for another in Phyllis' memory, which would have brought her great joy.

