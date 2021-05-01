Phyllis Ann Wickwire

Phyllis was born on October 18, 1942 near Cartersville, IA to Paul and Mary (O'Rouke) Caspersen; she was the youngest of five children. She attended school and graduated from Rockwell High School. Phyllis was the mother of four children: Kathy, Mark, Steve and Scott. For 35 years she worked as a CNA at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home. Phyllis was a hard worker and enjoyed her job. She loved family gatherings; especially the annual Christmas BINGO. Phyllis's hobbies included watching game shows, reading lots of books and chatting with friends/family around her table. She liked her potted plants and grilling out on her patio. Phyllis also appreciated antiques. In her younger years she did a lot of traveling and took many trips with friends. Phyllis cherished her conversations with special niece, Susan. Family was always of the upmost importance in her life; her grandchildren affectionately referred to her as “Grandma Rockwell.” She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.