Phyllis Ann Wickwire
October 18, 1942-April 28, 2021
ROCKWELL-Phyllis Ann Wickwire, 78, of Rockwell, IA died on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with a one hour prior visitation on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. Chaplain Art Zewert will be officiating and a private family burial will take place following the service at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rockwell.
The Memorial Service will be live streamed on Fullerton Funeral Home's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Fullertonfuneralhome.
Phyllis was born on October 18, 1942 near Cartersville, IA to Paul and Mary (O'Rouke) Caspersen; she was the youngest of five children. She attended school and graduated from Rockwell High School. Phyllis was the mother of four children: Kathy, Mark, Steve and Scott. For 35 years she worked as a CNA at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home. Phyllis was a hard worker and enjoyed her job. She loved family gatherings; especially the annual Christmas BINGO. Phyllis's hobbies included watching game shows, reading lots of books and chatting with friends/family around her table. She liked her potted plants and grilling out on her patio. Phyllis also appreciated antiques. In her younger years she did a lot of traveling and took many trips with friends. Phyllis cherished her conversations with special niece, Susan. Family was always of the upmost importance in her life; her grandchildren affectionately referred to her as “Grandma Rockwell.” She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Phyllis's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the caretakers at Rockwell Community Nursing Home and MercyOne North Iowa Hospice for their excellent care.
Those left to cherish her memory include her four children: Kathy (Neil) Nygard, Mark (Terri) Wickwire, Steve (LeeAnn) Wickwire and Scott (Cindy) Wickwire; brother, Leon (Irene) Caspersen; grandchildren: Adam (Whitney) Brierly, Jill Brierly, Kim Nygard, Tanya Nygard, Dani (Joe) Dakken, Dylan Wickwire, Coltan (Brittany) Wickwire, Brett Bridges, Shelby Wickwire and Jordan Wickwire; 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way and several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Marian and Mercedes; brother, Louis and son-in-law, Bryan.
In expression of sympathy, memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in memory of Phyllis.
Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes
