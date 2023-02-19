Phyllis Ann Arthur
December 23, 2022
Phyllis Ann Arthur, 86, passed away on December 23, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am, Saturday March 4, 2023 at the River City Church, 1631 4th St SW #120, Mason City, IA, with Pastor Brian Rezendes officiating.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00am to 11:00am on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Church.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City, IA 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com