Phyllis A. Pederson

Phyllis Ann (Furleigh) Pederson was born Aug. 12, 1925, the daughter of Philip H. and Anna F. (Heidenreich) Furleigh, at the Furleigh Farm east of Clear Lake, Iowa, during a thunder storm. She was schooled in Clear Lake Public Schools, graduating in 1943, and entered nurses training at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota in 1944.

On Aug. 13, 1945, Phyllis was married to Stanley Olaf Pederson at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Mason City. Pete's birthday was Aug. 14, 1925, so it seemed fitting to have their wedding ceremony on the day right in between their two birthdays

Phyllis was busy being a wife for 53 and a half years. She was an active mother to 5 sons and 4 daughters, the first two children (both girls) were born while Pete was in the Navy. All nine of the Pederson kids attended NIACC at some time. The Pederson home was the first in the Lake Mills school district to host foreign exchange students. Throughout the years, they welcomed three: Nelson Lago, Kleber, and Leonardo.