Phyllis A. Luick
(1935-2020)
MASON CITY - Phyllis A. (Thrams) Luick, 84, of Mason City, was called home Sunday, September 27, 2020 of natural causes at the Good Shepherd Health Center. Private family services will be held. Interment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 until 1:30 PM Thursday at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Phyllis was born November 22, 1935 in Mason City to Elmer and Irma (Falcon) Thrams. The youngest of 4 daughters. She was a 1953 graduate of Clear Lake High School. On March 7, 1954 Phyllis was united in marriage to Luwarren (Bud) Luick. To this union 3 children were born. Bud and Phyllis farmed in the rural Mason City area for over 40 years. Phyllis's most cherished calling was being a devoted farm wife, helpmate and mother. As grandchildren and great grandchildren began to arrive she whole heartedly embraced that role as well. She held several part-time jobs through the years as her children were growing up, eventually earning a position as a Data Entry Supervisor at Park Clinic. After her retirement she and Bud logged many miles in search of just the right horse or Golden Retriever dog to purchase. They also enjoyed camping and wintering in Arizona until Bud's passing in December of 2006. Phyllis always felt spending time with her family was a special blessing and serving her family delicious lovingly prepared holiday meals always brought a special joy to her heart.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Deb Wass-Junker and her husband Curt; son David Luick and his wife Sherri; son, Michael Luick-Thrams; grandchildren, Jared Wass and his wife Amy, Ian Wass and his wife Jessica, Jamin Wass and his wife Amy, Dena Stromberg and her husband John, Paige Hall and her husband Tyler; great grandchildren, Josiah, Owen, Micah, Sydnie, Maelyn, Finley Wass, Chloe, Makenna Stromberg and Rory Hall; sister, Dorothy Bredenbeck; sister-in-law, Mardelle Sorensen; and a longtime special friend Ben Muff.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Irma Thrams; husband, Bud; son-in-law, Gerry Wass; great grandson, Leeland Wass; sisters, Eleanor Hurt and Irene Floyd.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude for the wonderful care given to Phyllis by the staff at Good Shepherd. We will always be indebted to you for caring for our Mom with such care and compassion, when we were unable to. Thank You!
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.