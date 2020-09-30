Phyllis A. Luick

MASON CITY - Phyllis A. (Thrams) Luick, 84, of Mason City, was called home Sunday, September 27, 2020 of natural causes at the Good Shepherd Health Center. Private family services will be held. Interment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 until 1:30 PM Thursday at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com .

Phyllis was born November 22, 1935 in Mason City to Elmer and Irma (Falcon) Thrams. The youngest of 4 daughters. She was a 1953 graduate of Clear Lake High School. On March 7, 1954 Phyllis was united in marriage to Luwarren (Bud) Luick. To this union 3 children were born. Bud and Phyllis farmed in the rural Mason City area for over 40 years. Phyllis's most cherished calling was being a devoted farm wife, helpmate and mother. As grandchildren and great grandchildren began to arrive she whole heartedly embraced that role as well. She held several part-time jobs through the years as her children were growing up, eventually earning a position as a Data Entry Supervisor at Park Clinic. After her retirement she and Bud logged many miles in search of just the right horse or Golden Retriever dog to purchase. They also enjoyed camping and wintering in Arizona until Bud's passing in December of 2006. Phyllis always felt spending time with her family was a special blessing and serving her family delicious lovingly prepared holiday meals always brought a special joy to her heart.