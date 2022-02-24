 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Phillip Ray Kinnan

Phillip Ray Kinnan

MASON CITY-Phillip Ray Kinnan, 87, of Mason City, IA died on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, IA.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 2-5 pm at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 10:00 am at Elmwood-St Joseph Cemetery with Pastor Carol Kress officiating.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

