MASON CITY-Phillip Ray Kinnan, 87, of Mason City, IA died on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, IA.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 2-5 pm at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 10:00 am at Elmwood-St Joseph Cemetery with Pastor Carol Kress officiating.