December 30, 1941-December 30, 2022

MASON CITY-Phillip Joseph “Joe” Hutchison, 81, of Mason City, IA, passed away, December 30, 2022 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A Funeral Mass was held at 11:00 AM Monday, January 2, 2023, at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave, Mason City, IA 50401. Burial will take place at a later date at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City. Visitation was held prior to Mass at Holy Family.

Joe was born December 30, 1941 in Mason City, son of Harold and Carlotta (Pitzenberger) Hutchison. He graduated from Holy Family High School with the class of 1960. Joe was united in marriage to Janis Jacobson February 2, 1963. He was the co-owner of Hutchison Wholesale Meats for 37 years and retired in 2000. His favorite pastime was golfing. He also enjoyed playing cards and bowling.

Joe is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 59 years, Janis; children, Julie (Mike) Schlorholtz of Ankeny, IA, David (Susan) Hutchison of Byron, MN, and Mark (Keli) Hutchison of Clive, IA; grandchildren, Nathan (Korrie) Schlorholtz, Hali (Fiance, Tucker) Hutchison, Dakota Hutchison, Max Hutchison, and Sarah Hutchison; great grandchildren, Sullivan, Sebastian and Rilynn; sister, Margaret (Don) Bermel; sister-in-laws, Eileen Hutchison and Verlynn Hutchison; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harold, James, and William; sister, Mary Helen (Ralph) Luecht; and an infant sister, Barbara Jean Hutchison.

