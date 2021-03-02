Phillip Elton Hunget

May 4, 1932-February 22, 2021

CORWITH-Phillip Elton Hunget, 88, formerly of Corwith, Iowa, died February 22, 2021 after a brief

period of rapidly declining health at Westview Care Center, Britt, Iowa, where he had been a resident since 2018.

Born near Prole on May 4, 1932, the youngest of seven from Olive J. and Roscoe S. Hunget, he was schooled at Spring Hill, graduated from Martensdale in 1950, Simpson College in 1954, and the US Army in 1956, when he married his college sweetheart Connie Lou Lembke in her hometown of Cumberland.

He was lost without the Love of His Life, and his health began a steady decline when Connie died in 2017 after a brief struggle with cancer.