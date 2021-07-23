Philip (Phil) W. Morgan

April 15, 1934-July 13, 2021

Philip (Phil) W. Morgan, 87, of St. Marys, GA died on July 13. Born in Mason City, IA, he was the eldest of Dr. Harold and Rachel Morgan's three children. His wife of 66 years, Lilly M. (Angel) Morgan, is also from Mason City.

Phil was a strong believer in the value of lifetime learning. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1952, Mason City Junior College in 1954, Thomas Edison State College in 1979, and got a Master's degree from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania in 1986. Phil also took woodworking and lathe classes at the John C. Campbell Folk School in NC, although his favorite class was making Belgian truffles.

Phil was a U.S. Army veteran. He was also active in the Boy Scouts of America as Iowa's representative to the National Leadership Conference and later as Boy Scout Executive and Associate Editor of Boys' Life Magazine. Phil worked with numerous non-profit and health care agencies including the Passaic County Heart Association, United Hospital Fund of New York, New Jersey Hospital Association, and Geisinger Medical Center.