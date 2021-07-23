 Skip to main content
Philip (Phil) W. Morgan
Philip (Phil) W. Morgan

Philip (Phil) W. Morgan

Philip (Phil) W. Morgan

April 15, 1934-July 13, 2021

Philip (Phil) W. Morgan, 87, of St. Marys, GA died on July 13. Born in Mason City, IA, he was the eldest of Dr. Harold and Rachel Morgan's three children. His wife of 66 years, Lilly M. (Angel) Morgan, is also from Mason City.

Phil was a strong believer in the value of lifetime learning. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1952, Mason City Junior College in 1954, Thomas Edison State College in 1979, and got a Master's degree from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania in 1986. Phil also took woodworking and lathe classes at the John C. Campbell Folk School in NC, although his favorite class was making Belgian truffles.

Phil was a U.S. Army veteran. He was also active in the Boy Scouts of America as Iowa's representative to the National Leadership Conference and later as Boy Scout Executive and Associate Editor of Boys' Life Magazine. Phil worked with numerous non-profit and health care agencies including the Passaic County Heart Association, United Hospital Fund of New York, New Jersey Hospital Association, and Geisinger Medical Center.

Phil and Lilly lived in 15 different locations throughout the east and traveled to every state of the United States except Alaska. They also spent time in Europe, Asia, and Central and South America.

Phil is survived by his wife, Lilly, daughters Lynn Morgan (Jim Trostle) and Julie Morgan, sons Rollie Morgan (Debra Armstrong) and Wesley Morgan, and several beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Marian (Mim) Willis and Elizabeth (Betty) Reinke (William), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will plan a private memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the John C. Campbell Folk School, Brasstown, NC; Thomas Edison College, Trenton, NJ; or North Iowa Area Community College, Mason City, IA.

