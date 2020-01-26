June 25, 1934-January 23, 2020

KANAWHA -- Philip Luppen, 85, of Kanawha, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Funeral services for Philip Luppen will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Kanawha Christian Reformed Church, 129 East Third Street in Kanawha with Pastor Brian Hofman officiating. Burial will follow at Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Kanawha.

Visitation will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Kanawha Christian Reformed Church, 129 East Third Street in Kanawha and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

Philip Dale Luppen, the son of Peter and Edith (Eekhoff) Luppen, was born June 25, 1934 on the family farm north of Kanawha. Phil worked on the family farm his entire life. He took great pride in working hard and providing for his family.

On February 10, 1956, Philip was united in marriage with Wilma Beenken at the Woden Christian Reformed Church. To this union, seven children were born. Phil went fishing to Leech Lake several times and occasionally fishing to Tuttle Lake when the kids were young. Wilma passed away on March 4, 2009.