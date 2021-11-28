Philip Keith Lack

October 12, 1937-November 23, 2021

Philip Keith Lack of Orchard, Iowa, died November 23, 2021, at Mercy One in Mason City, Iowa. Services will be held Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the First Congregational Church in Orchard at 11:00 am. Visitation will precede the service at 10:00. Masks are recommended. Officiating will be Pastor Jan Tjaden and Rev. Bill Griffee. Burial will be in the Orchard Cemetery.

Philip was born in Osage, Iowa, October 12, 1937, to Julian and Doris (Morse) Lack He was baptized at the First Congregational Church of Orchard, his church for 84 years. His elementary education was in Orchard, and he graduated from Orchard High School in 1956. He continued his higher education at Wartburg College, continuing at what was Iowa State Teachers College, then State College of Iowa for his BA and MA degrees and now known as UNI. His education continued in more advanced studies at the University of Iowa. He taught English and writing for some 30 years, starting in St. Ansgar, then, Riceville, North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City, and finishing his teaching career at Iowa Central College in Fort Dodge. He was a 50 year member of the Osage Masonic Lodge 102 A.F & A.M.

Philip is survived by his aunt, Marilyn Lack Larson of Ankeny, Iowa; his niece, Deborah Benson of Long Beach, California; his niece, Denise (James) Lynch of Lomita, California and children, Mike Lynch and family and Megan (Austin) Wesevich and daughter, Isabel. His grandnephew, Michael (Bridget) Huss and children, Javier, Rowan, and Soleil of Pawcatuck, Connecticut.

Surviving Lack cousins are Robert (Jackie) Lack, Judy (Dale) Schimpf, James (Helen) Lack, John (Ruth) Tresemer, Richard (Cindy) Lack, Alan (Nancy) Larson, Gene (Sandra) Larson, and Margaret Lack (Stewart) Levine and Helen (Virgil) Counsell.

Surviving Morse cousins are Trudel Morse, Doreen (Robert) Shepherd, Terry (Gloria) Morse, Michael (Carolyn) Morse, Rebecca Morse, Sarah Morse, Craig (Catherine) Morse, Jeffrey (Maryann) Morse, Cindy Ackerman, and John (Amy) Tharp.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Doris; his sister, Nedra; his Morse cousins, Gwendolyn Morse, Derald Morse, Ann Johnson, and Stanley Morse; his Lack cousins, Craig Lack and Gary Lack.

Philip loved his community of Orchard, and his death is a loss to the whole community, a vacancy that cannot be filled. One of his greatest joys was being clerk and sexton of the church, singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School. He was always teaching.

In his leisure time he enjoyed reading, watching television, and talking to his friends on the phone. He loved to engage in conversation. He was interested in what was going on in the world.

He once said that his obituary could be one word. "Vixit!" "He Lived!"

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd ST SE, Mason City, Iowa 50401 641-423-8676 www. Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes