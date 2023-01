December 27, 2022

GARNER-Philip G. Seaberg, 78, of Garner, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 9, 2023, at Klemme United Methodist Church with Rev. Deb Devine officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Wesley.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.