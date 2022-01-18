 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Philip Eugene Fleischer

  • 0
Philip Eugene Fleischer

Philip Eugene Fleischer

October 26, 1944-January 5, 2022

While serving in the Army, Phil fought against vector-borne diseases and worked in medical entomology throughout southeast Asia, and in the US. He was honorably discharged after 20 years, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. Upon his retirement, he and his wife moved to St. Ansgar, Iowa. Phil dedicated his retirement to advocating for and honoring veterans from all wars- writing articles about their achievements, coordinating reunions, and raising funds for memorials. He is survived by his wife, Kanjana. A graveside service will be at St. Ansgar Cemetery May 25 at 11 am. Arrangements by Schroeder Funeral Homes, Mitchell, IA.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Fake COVID-19 Testing Sites Are Popping Up Amid Omicron Surge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News