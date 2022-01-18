Philip Eugene Fleischer

While serving in the Army, Phil fought against vector-borne diseases and worked in medical entomology throughout southeast Asia, and in the US. He was honorably discharged after 20 years, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. Upon his retirement, he and his wife moved to St. Ansgar, Iowa. Phil dedicated his retirement to advocating for and honoring veterans from all wars- writing articles about their achievements, coordinating reunions, and raising funds for memorials. He is survived by his wife, Kanjana. A graveside service will be at St. Ansgar Cemetery May 25 at 11 am. Arrangements by Schroeder Funeral Homes, Mitchell, IA.