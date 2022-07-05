 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Philemon “Phil” R. Mejia

MASON CITY-Philemon “Phil” R. Mejia, 96, of Mason City, IA passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary Service and Vigil Service to follow at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church of Epiphany Parish, 722 N Adams Ave, Mason City. Father Jacob Dunne will be officiating with interment to follow at Elmwood-St Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

