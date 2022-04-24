Peter “Pete” E. Gribben, Jr.

December 9, 1939-April 22, 2022

MASON CITY-Peter “Pete” E. Gribben, Jr., 82 of Mason City passed away Friday, April 22, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church 722 North Adams Ave. Mason City, IA with Rev. Neil Manternach, Celebrant. He will be laid to rest at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until Mass at the church. A celebration of life will follow Mass in the Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests memorials be directed to Newman Catholic School.

Peter “Pete” Eugene Gribben, Jr. was born December 9, 1939 in Mason City, the son of Peter Eugene, Sr. and Fern L. (Knapp) Gribben. He grew up in Mason City, attending Mason City High School where he graduated with the class of 1958. On July 23, 1960 he married the love of his life, Joan Marie Jacobson at Holy Family Catholic Church and they were blessed with five children: Kimberly, Kevin, Jeffrey, Joseph and James. The family made their home in Mason City where Pete worked with the Iron Worker Local 67 for many years before retiring in 2001. His craftsmanship still stands in countless buildings around Mason City and North Iowa.

Peter's family was the center of his world. He took great pride in his children and grandchildren, always reminding them of the importance of togetherness. He was a kind, generous man who would give you his last dime and the shirt off his back if you needed it. Peter's handiwork and artistry created wooden chests, hope chests, beloved rocking horses and even flower pedestals still used on the altar of Holy Family Catholic Church. He and Joan made many cherished friends in Lake Havasu City, AZ, where they have happily spent the last 21 winters.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Joan; children, Kimberly “Kim” (Joe) Hutchison of Dike, IA, Kevin (Dory) Gribben of Mason City, Jeffrey “Jeff” Gribben of Mason City, Joseph “Joe” (Michelle) Gribben of Eden Prairie, MN and James “Jim” (Faith) Gribben of Mason City, IA; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jordan) Dreyer, Jacob (Andrea) Hutchison, Shauna (Brad) Dummett, Ryan Gribben, Amanda Gribben, Tanner Gribben, Matthew Gribben, Benjamin Gribben, Emily Gribben and Wil Gribben; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Deardeuff; brother, Timothy (Ann) Gribben; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Fern L. Gribben Huntley and Peter E. Gribben, Sr.; brothers, Patrick and Michael; and his mother and father in-law, Floyd and Oreta “Mimi” Jacobson.

